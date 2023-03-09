Actor and director Satish Kaushik, who was best known for his comic timing and directing Salman Khan starrer blockbuster ‘Tere Naam,’ passed away at the age of 66, tweeted Anupam Kher. In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Anupam Kher told CNN-News18. The late actor-director even attended a Holi party at Janki Kutir in Juhu on March 7.

Kangana Ranaut also took to Twitter to express her grief over Satish Kaushik’s demise. She tweeted, “Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti."

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

Satish Kaushik’s popular films included “Mr India", “Deewana Mastana" and “Saajan Chale Sasural." He was set to essay the role of freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram in Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency.

Billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India, “Emergency" is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. She will also star in the movie as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

