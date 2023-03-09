A heartbroken Akshay Kumar paid his tribute to Satish Kaushik. The actors worked together in the hit comedy, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, playing the role of uncle and nephew. Satish’s character Chanda Mama continues to be among his most iconic roles. Remembering him by his on-screen name, Akshay wrote, “Chanda Mama is gone."

“Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji’s demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti," he added.

Chanda Mama is gone. Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji’s demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8OYsBmSjhd— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 9, 2023

Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi was released in 1997. While Akshay played the role of Mr. Khiladi, Mrs. Khiladi was essayed by Juhi Chawla. Directed by David Dhawan, the film was the fifth ‘Khiladi’ movie Akshay did. Satish played the role of an astrologer who would make predictions about his nephew, played by Akshay. Their scenes together continue to crack audiences up.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur who gave India the iconic Calendar via Satish Kaushik also paid his tribute to the star. Taking to Twitter, the Mr. India director wrote, “Like a part of my life story is gone. A bit of me wrenched away. Leaving a huge gap. Thank God for your stories, our stories together Satish. They will keep you alive in my heart forever #SatishKaushik."

Like a part of my life story is gone. A bit of me wrenched away. Leaving a huge gap. Thank God for your stories, our stories together Satish. They will keep you alive in my heart forever #SatishKaushik— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) March 9, 2023

The news of Satish’s death was confirmed by Anupam Kher via an Instagram post on Thursday morning. Anupam soon after told CNN-News18 that Satish died after a heart attack. Satish began his career with Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and went on to do movies such as Woh 7 Din, played the popular ‘Calendar’ in Mr India, starred in Ram Lakhan, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Udta Punjab, Baaghi 3, Sharmaji Namkeen and Thar.

