Satish Kaushik Was 'Very Strict' On Sets of Mr India, Ahmed Khan Recalls Working With 'Calendar'

Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering from a heart attack on March 9. Leaving behind a trail of tears and grief, the death of the actor is being mourned by innumerable fans and industry friends. Now, the director and choreographer Ahmed Khan has also expressed his sadness towards the sudden demise of Satish Kaushik. While remembering Kaushik’s iconic character Calendar from Mr India, Ahmed recalled how he actually met the late actor for the first time.

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Ahmed said that “the name Calendar lived with and went with him," and no other character can replace it. Not many people know that Ahmed, before becoming a renowned choreographer, kick-started his journey as a child actor. Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor’s Mr India featured Ahmed as one of the child artists.

Recalling his experience in Mr India, Ahmed revealed he went to the film city, where he witnessed his “guru Saroj Khan performing” Hawa Hawai, as rehearsals were on. “I saw my guru Saroj Khan performing and I saw one actor who was there who was like ‘Aise bhi kar sakte hai, waise bhi kar sakte hai thodha’. So I was wondering since he’s an actor, why is he telling Saroj ji about choreography," he said.

However, after some time Ahmed realised that “he is the chief assistant director of Shekhar Kapur in Mr India.” He then recalled how Kaushik was introduced to them and shared, “I can remember it so clearly. He then met us and they said that he was going to be Calendar (Satish Kaushik’s character). So that was the first time we met him and after that, the film’s shoot started, he was our Calendar."

The Baaghi director also mentioned how Satish Kaushik “was very strict” with them on the sets and was the only one who used to “shout at” them during the shooting. “He was very strict with us during the shooting, but he used to love us the most. He used to feed us and he actually because our Calendar. Aaj bhi unka dialogue yaad hai ‘Calendar khana do’… at my house too, when my wife doesn’t give me food, I use that dialogue (laughs). He was living in the house also. The name Calendar lived with him and went with him. No other Calendar was made after that,” Ahmed added.

Ahmed concluded by talking about his relationship with Satish Kaushik, which “kept growing” and told the entertainment portal, “He was always so energised, and joking, and he always tried to make something new. He used to tell me ‘Ahmed, let’s do one film on Twilight Saga types, let’s do this.’ He used to keep bouncing ideas and thoughts. He left us so early, 66 is no age."

