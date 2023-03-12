Satish Kaushik's Manager Reveals His Heartbreaking Last Words, Says Actor Asked Him to Take Care of His Children

Satish Kaushik’s death has left an unfulfillable void in the industry. The actor passed away on 8th March after suffering a cardiac arrest. Now, his manager Santosh Rai revealed some heartbreaking details about his demise. During a recent interview, he shared Kaushik’s last words before passing away and it will make you emotional. The actor was with his manager when he faced difficulty in breathing and called out for his help.

On the way to the hospital, Kaushik placed his head on Santosh’s shoulder and said he did not want to die. Talking about what transpired in the car when they left for the hospital, he told Times of India, that Satish had said, “Jaldi chalo hospital."

He continued, “Then, he put his head on my shoulder and said, “Santosh, main marna nahin chahta, mujhe bacha lo." We reached the hospital (Fortis Hospital) in eight minutes as the road was empty maybe because of Holi, but by the time we entered the premises, he was unconscious. He also told me a few more things in the car." He further added, “He held me and said, “Mujhe Vanshika ke liye jeena hai. Mujhe lagta hai main nahi bachunga. Shashi aur Vanshika ka khayyal rakhna".

On being asked whether he felt in the car at any point that Satish has passed away, Santosh answered, “No, I didn’t. But yes, he had stopped responding. I tried to shake him after that — but he did not stir. I didn’t feel that he’s gone because many times in the car in my tenure with him, he would put his head on my shoulder and fall asleep."

He also revealed that after informing Satish’s family, he called actor Anupam Kher. The Kashmit Files actor and producer Boney Kapoor rushed to his residence and stayed on till the next day.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police ruled out any foul play in Satish Kaushik’s death. As per the post-mortem report, the preliminary cause of death was ascertained to be cardiac arrest caused by coronary artery blockage and the manner of the death appeared to be natural, reported the police.

