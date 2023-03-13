Satish Kaushik's Wife and Daughter Are In 'Bad Shape' After Actor's Death; Nephew Reveals It All

Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise just two days after Holi left everyone completely shocked and numb. Days after the actor-director’s death, his nephew has now revealed that Kaushik’s wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika are in ‘bad shape’. Speaking to E-Times, Satish’s nephew Nishant mentioned that the family is yet to the terms of Kaushik’s death.

“They are trying to come to terms but no… they are in bad shape. Shashi aunty goes quiet and flashes of memories roll back. Vanshika might not say it in front of the guests but the moment she retires into a corner, she starts feeling uncomfortable. Life has come to a standstill for his family," he said.

The nephew also shared that Satish Kaushik’s ashes have been immersed in Haridwar. On being asked about any unfulfilled wish of Kaushik, the nephew added, “Well, he wanted to take his production house to a higher level; he wanted it to become a big studio."

Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday, March 9 at the age of 66. He suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Anupam Kher told CNN-News18. His last rites were held on the same day in Mumbai and were attended by several Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, Javed Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Sanjay Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, David Dhawan, Subhash Ghai, Sikander Kher, Gauri Pradhan, Siddharth Nigam, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Ishaan Khatter, and Vikrant Massey among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the actor on Twitter.

Satish Kaushik was best known for his comic timing and directing Salman Khan starrer blockbuster Tere Naam. His popular films included Mr India, Deewana Mastana and Saajan Chale Sasural. He will be last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency in which he will essay the role of freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram.

