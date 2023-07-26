Satya Actor JD Chekravarthy Says 'Should Have Taken Up More Films' After 1998 Gangster Drama

Satya actor JD Chakravarthy has said that he should have ‘taken up more work’ after doing Ram Gopal Verma-directed gangster drama film. Released in 1998, the film was widely loved by all and also starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. Satya recently marked 25 years of its release.

Asked if he believes he didn’t get the maximum benefit out of the 1998 film’s success, Chekravarthy said the answer is not that simple. “If I need to get sympathy out of it, then I’ll say yeah. I put in loads of effort… Ramu sir told me, ‘Chakri, I’m not underlining any of your dialogues. You are the music. But for Bhikhu Mhatre (Manoj Bajpayee), I’m underlining all the lines’. I said, ‘So what happens sir because of this?’ He said, ‘Probably, at this point of time it may look like you’re a little subtle, and he would look (out there). That’s the whole intent. Apart from that, I absolutely don’t think there’s anything’. After ‘Satya’, I should have taken up more work. But I was also taking care of our productions with Ramu sir and acting in Telugu. So, I continued doing work here, that’s it," the Hyderabad-born actor told PTI in an interview.

Chekravarthy is happy that he did not do much work after Satya in Hindi as “people would be like, yesterday was Satya, so today is Dayaa", he said about his upcoming Telugu web-series debut.

Satya explored the Mumbai underworld and after a slow start at the box office, earned its place in the Indian film history as one of the most celebrated crime dramas. It also starred Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, Urmila Matondkar and Shefali Shah in memorable roles.

Chekravarthy, who has served as Varma’s assistant since his 1989 directorial debut Siva, was also involved with the film’s direction, editing and sound designing process.

The actor-filmmaker remembers telling Bajpayee, who played the flamboyant gangster Bhiku Mhatre in the film, that the role would do wonders for his career.

“All along Satya was happening, I used to tell Manoj, ‘Iske baad na, tu chha jayega’. He would say, ‘No, sir, I don’t know’. He had done some good work by then which didn’t work. The reason is Bhikhu Mhatre’s character was a tailor-made role, which anyone would do a good job in. Manoj has done an amazing job," he added.

The 53-year-old — also known for Siva, Neti Siddhartha, Gulabi, Vaastu Shastra, and Darna Zaroori Hai — gave only a few interviews during the film’s anniversary celebrations on July 3. The actor said he consciously chose to stay away from the limelight.

The actor, who has worked with Varma on 35 films, said he is in touch with the filmmaker, movie’s co-writer Anurag Kashyap, as well as co-actor Matondkar.

“I think I fooled him enough to make him produce 35 films with me… I’m in touch with Urmila and Anurag. With Saurabh, it’s been a long time. Manoj, yes, on and off on the phone. With Ramu sir, it’s the other way around. (He says) ‘Arre, you’re too much in touch with me, let’s maintain some distance because we meet every day’," he quipped.

He hopes Dayaa would be talked about the same way as Satya in the coming years.

Chekravarthy said the Disney+ Hotstar show happened to him “unconventionally". When he was working on the Hindi series Taaza Khabar, the actor got a call from executive producer Shalini Nambu. He was taken aback when Nambu offered him Dayaa, directed by Pavan Sadineni.

“The moment she said this is a Telugu one, I was not ready to do a Telugu series. I said ok fine, I just ignored it. After two months, we got in touch with each other and I said ‘Send me the basic synopsis'".

“She sent me the synopsis and gave me a terrific reason saying ‘Please don’t read it’. I said, ‘You are sending me the synopsis and asking me not to read it’. She said the director wants to narrate (the script) to you. I said ok. I got some more time to say no. I never read the synopsis," he added.

Right before Sadineni came to see him, the actor talked to the director — known for “Prema Ishq Kaadhal" and “Senapathi" — over phone.

“The moment Pavan entered, I said ‘Yeah, I’m doing it’. Pavan was disappointed," he said, adding that directors also come with his Satya image in mind.

“Initially after ‘Satya’ in Bombay, people used to get disappointed with me… When they used to meet me, they expected me to say ‘Theek hai’. But, that’s the character I played in ‘Satya’, I’m not like Satya. So, Pavan was taken aback, he was like I want to narrate it, I was like, ‘No, I want to do it’. So, that’s how the journey of Dayaa started," he said.

Dayaa is a crime thriller which follows the title character (Chekravarthy) who discovers a woman’s body in his van. His life takes an unexpected turn as he becomes enmeshed in crime and bloodshed. It also features Ramya Nambeesan and Eesha Rebba.

The series, produced by SVF Entertainment, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 4.