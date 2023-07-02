SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aryan-Kiara Advani Starrer Mints Rs 10 Crore

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s recently released film Satyaprem Ki Katha has been earning rave reviews and the box numbers are proof. The film showed an impressive growth of 45 per cent on Saturday by collecting Rs 10.10 Cr. The film which released on 29th June, has been indeed showing good growth at the ticket window.

Released on a holiday, the film grabbed its strong presence by collecting Rs 9.25 Cr on the very first day, having set its rule all across with positive word of mouth. Having encountered a working Friday on the next day, the film saw a bare minimal drop and arrayed Rs 7 Cr on day 2, while the numbers witnessed a growth of 45 per cent on Saturday and collected Rs 10.10 Cr.

The film witnessed tremendous acceptance across all age groups and families, resulting in great word of mouth ensuring a solid upwards growth. With this, the film is racing towards a splendid weekend number.

On Friday, Kiara Advani also took to her Instagram stories and penned down a note to thank her fans for showering love on SatyaPrem Ki Katha. “Today what has truly touched me is seeing my fans rejoice with all the reviews coming my way…they have rooted for me since the very beginning and seeing them feel a sense of victory has made me really emotional, I owed it to them, it has taken me some time, but here we are finally! It is their success. This love is genuinely magical. #JustGreatful," she wrote.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks Kiara’s second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides Kiara and Kartik, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The movie is jointly produced by Nadiiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

News18 Showsha gave the film 3 stars and stated, “SatyaPrem Ki Katha is a complex and emotionally charged movie that intertwines the themes of family dynamics, love and sexual violence. It delves into the challenging and often painful experiences of its characters, exploring the impact of trauma on their relationships and their journey towards healing. Amidst the turmoil, a love story emerges, exploring the power of love and the strength of the human spirit.”

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.