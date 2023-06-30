SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Film Gets Solid Start, Earns Rs 9 Cr

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 1: SatyaPrem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, received decent reviews upon its release on Thursday, June 29. The buzz around the film has been positive so far, which has resulted into a decent collection on its opening day. SatyaPrem Ki Katha has reportedly earned Rs 9 crores on day 1.

As per a report in Sacnilk.com, SatyaPrem Ki Katha lived up to its expectations as it performed well on its first day at the box office. It has collected over Rs 9 crores nett on its first day in India (early estimates). The film has also beaten the opening record of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which earned around Rs 5.25 crore nett at the box office on day 1. However, it will be interesting to see if SatyaPrem Ki Katha will be able to maintain its hold at cinemas like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which is still drawing the audience to theatres even after one month of its release. Made on a small budget, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has already crossed Rs 80 crore-mark at the box office.

Meanwhile, SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The makers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha hosted a celebrity screening on Wednesday evening, which was attended by Sidharth Malhotra, Pooja Hegde, Tiger Shroff, Kiara and Kartik. Apart from Kiara and Kartik, SatyaPrem Ki Katha stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The movie is jointly produced by Nadiiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

In News18 Showsha’s review of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Sonil Dedhia wrote, “We already got a glimpse of Kiara Advani’s acting prowess in the emotional scenes of Jugjugg Jeeyo but with SatyaPrem Ki Katha, she takes it a notch higher. She proves that underneath the glam avatar lives an actor waiting to be explored. Kudos to Kiara for taking up a role which is unconventional. Kartik too handles a complex part with remarkable ease. Despite being a love story, the actor shows a different side of him. Be it romance, comedy or even the emotionally heavy scenes, there is not even a single frame where the actor loses his grip."