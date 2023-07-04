CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kusha Kapila DivorceDharmendraAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Starrer Drops, Earns Rs 4.25 Cr On Day 5
1-MIN READ

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Starrer Drops, Earns Rs 4.25 Cr On Day 5

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 10:37 IST

Mumbai, India

SatyaPrem Ki Katha opened to decent reviews on June 29.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha opened to decent reviews on June 29.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will have a clear path in July until the release of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha has been getting an overwhelming response from the fans. Released on June 29, the film opened at the box office with Rs 9.25 crore. It then showed an impressive growth over the weekend and collected Rs 7 crore, Rs 10.10 crore and Rs 12 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

However, on Monday, the film saw a massive drop and earned around Rs 4.25 crore. The film is now inching close to the Rs 50 crore mark and has so far collected Rs 42 crore at the domestic box office.

DayBox Office Collection
1Rs 9.25 crore
2Rs 7 crore
3Rs 10.10 crore
4Rs 12 crore
5Rs 4.25 crore

It should also be noted that Satyaprem Ki Katha will have a clear path in July until the release of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which will hit theatres on July 28. However, there is likely to be some competition from Mission Impossible 7 on July 12 and Oppenheimer on July 21, especially in urban areas.

Last week, Kiara Advani also took to her Instagram stories and penned down a note to thank her fans for showering love on SatyaPrem Ki Katha. “Today what has truly touched me is seeing my fans rejoice with all the reviews coming my way…they have rooted for me since the very beginning and seeing them feel a sense of victory has made me really emotional, I owed it to them, it has taken me some time, but here we are finally! It is their success. This love is genuinely magical. #JustGreatful," she wrote.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks Kiara’s second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides Kiara and Kartik, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The movie is jointly produced by Nadiiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

RELATED NEWS
About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. kartik aaryan
  3. kiara advani
  4. SatyaPrem Ki Katha
first published:July 04, 2023, 09:33 IST
last updated:July 04, 2023, 10:37 IST