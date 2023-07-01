SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Earns Rs 7.19 Cr On Day 2

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha saw a minimal decline in its collection on day two. The film, released on Thursday, opened at the box office with Rs 9.25 crore. However, on Friday, Sameer Vidwans directorial saw a decline of 22 per cent.

As reported by the tracker Sacnilk.com, Satyaprem Ki Katha collected around Rs 7.19 crore on Friday. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 24.46 crore. The report also claimed that with the weekend ahead, the earnings of SatyaPrem Ki Katha are likely to increase. It also predicted that the film might earn around Rs 8 crore on Saturday.

On Friday, Kiara Advani also took to her Instagram stories and penned down a note to thank her fans for showering love on SatyaPrem Ki Katha. “Today what has truly touched me is seeing my fans rejoice with all the reviews coming my way…they have rooted for me since the very beginning and seeing them feel a sense of victory has made me really emotional, I owed it to them, it has taken me some time, but here we are finally! It is their success. This love is genuinely magical. #JustGreatful," she wrote.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks Kiara’s second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides Kiara and Kartik, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The movie is jointly produced by Nadiiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

News18 Showsha’s review of SatyaPrem Ki Katha reads, “We already got a glimpse of Kiara Advani’s acting prowess in the emotional scenes of Jugjugg Jeeyo but with SatyaPrem Ki Katha, she takes it a notch higher. She proves that underneath the glam avatar lives an actor waiting to be explored. Kudos to Kiara for taking up a role which is unconventional. Kartik too handles a complex part with remarkable ease. Despite being a love story, the actor shows a different side of him. Be it romance, comedy or even the emotionally heavy scenes, there is not even a single frame where the actor loses his grip."