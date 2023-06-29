SatyaPrem Ki Katha First Review Says Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Film Is 'Blockbuster Entertainer'

SatyaPrem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, releases in cinemas today, June 29. SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And, the early reviews for the Sameer Vidwans directorial are already out.

The first reactions to SatyaPrem Ki Katha are largely positive, with netizens praising Kiara and Kartik for their on-screen chemistry. One user wrote, “#SatyaPremKiKatha is a beautiful, entertaining and slice-of-life film with endearing performances, especially by lovely @advani_kiara… Ki you were fabulous in the film. The film captures the intensity and innocence of love with pure simplicity." Another one tweeted, “Watched #SatyaPremKiKatha! An endearing love story that has its heart in the right place. Also how stunning does Kiara look?! And obviously loved @TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara’s chemistry! Majja aavi gayi." Kartik and Kiara fans have already declared the movie “a blockbuster". But going by the positive reviews, it won’t be a surprise if SatyaPrem Ki Katha turns out to be yet another super hit movie for Kartik and Kiara.

#SatyaPremKiKatha is a beautiful, entertaining and slice-of-life film with endearing performances, especially by lovely @advani_kiara..Ki you were fabulous in the film❤️. The film captures the intensity and innocence of love with pure simplicity.@sajidnadiawala#KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/bTJv40CpE9— Anita Britto (@Britto_anita) June 28, 2023

Watched #SatyaPremKiKatha! An endearing love story that has its heart in the right place. Also how stunning does Kiara look?! ❤️ And obviously loved @TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara’s chemistry! Majja aavi gayi 😀 pic.twitter.com/i3ncVfYVaN— Dr. Urvi Parikh (@filmykiida) June 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the makers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha hosted a celebrity screening on Wednesday evening, which was attended by Sidharth Malhotra, Pooja Hegde, Tiger Shroff, Kiara and Kartik.

Apart from Kiara and Kartik, SatyaPrem Ki Katha stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The movie is jointly produced by Nadiiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.