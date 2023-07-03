SatyaPrem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Starrer Shines At The BO, Mints ₹12 Cr On Fourth Day

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha have been getting a lot of love from the fans. The romantic drama, which was released on June 29, grabbed its strong presence by collecting Rs 9.25 Cr on the very first day. The film showed an impressive growth of 45 per cent on Saturday by collecting Rs 10.10 Cr. Released on a holiday, the film grabbed its strong presence by collecting Rs 9.25 Cr on the very first day, having set its rule all across with positive word of mouth.

Having encountered a working Friday on the next day, the film saw a bare minimal drop and minted Rs 7 Cr on day 2, while the numbers witnessed a growth of 45 per cent on Saturday and collected Rs 10.10 Cr.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk.com, SatyaPrem Ki Katha collected ₹12 crore nett in India on its fourth day, bringing its total earnings to ₹38.35 crore. The film achieved a Hindi occupancy rate of 26.10% on Sunday.

The film had a positive weekend, suggesting that it will perform well on Monday by earning over Rs 4 crore. However, everyone is waiting to see how it does on the fifth day. Looking at it as a regular three-day weekend, the film’s earnings jumped from Rs 6.50 crore on Friday to Rs 11.25 crore on Sunday, showing a growth of 75 percent. Despite a significant number of people already watching the film on Thursday, it continues to attract audiences. Satyaprem Ki Katha will have a clear path in July until the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, but there will be some competition from Mission Impossible 7 on July 12 and Oppenheimer on July 21, especially in urban areas.

The film revolves around Kartik and Kiara’s unique love story. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.