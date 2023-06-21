Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Sajid Nadiadwala to Recreate Pasoori Magic; Shoot Begins Today

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani reunite on the big screen in an enchanting romantic tale, Satyaprem Ki Katha, after their blockbuster outing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Produced by the renowned Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie is up for a release on June 29. Right after the trailer release, the on-screen duo has already stirred excitement among the fans with their chemistry.

And now, as per a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, it has been disclosed that Kartik Aaryan and the movie’s producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, have something special in store for their fans before the film’s release. The duo is working together to recreate the same magic of the popular Punjabi song ‘Pasoori’ by artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill that captivated GenZ right after its release on Coke Studio in 2022. The video has amassed over 593 Million views on YouTube so far.

“The shoot will take place tomorrow and it will be shot in Mumbai over a period of two days. The set is being put up and the team is ready to unleash their final brahmastra in the release week. The song, Pasoori, is extremely popular in the digital world and the team hopes to recreate the same magic," a source told Bollywood Hungama in a report that came out yesterday.

The news of the Pasoori remake has generated a lot of buzz in the industry as well as among movie enthusiasts who are eagerly waiting to see how Kartik and Kiara recreate the magic of the song right before the film’s release.

The music in the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha has been hailed as one of its major highlights, and with the release of three consecutive songs, the team is gearing up for an explosive experience with two more tracks within the next 9 days. ‘Gujju Pataka’, the film’s recent dance number, was warmly embraced by fans, adding to Kartik’s repertoire of upbeat tracks.

A romantic song titled ‘Naseeb Se’ was also well-received upon its release, while Kiara and Kartik impressed everyone with the film’s initial song, ‘Aaj Ke Baad’.

Having debuted in the first week of June, the trailer for Satyaprem Ki Katha has garnered a positive response from viewers. The movie centres around Satyaprem (played by Kartik Aaryan), a hopeful individual eagerly awaiting to get married and find love. The story unfolds as he crosses paths with Katha (portrayed by Kiara), who is already in a committed relationship.