SatyaPrem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Attend Film's Screening On Rain-Soaked Night; Watch

After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are reuniting for another family entertainer titled SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29 and the promotions are on in full swing. Ahead of the film’s release, the stars were seen attending the screening in Mumbai on a rain-soaked Monday night.

Kiara Advani, the film’s leading lady, was captured making way for the screening in her car as heavy rains lashed the city. She looked stunning in a beige skirt suit. She kept her hair loose and opted for minimal makeup. As paps went clickity click, she smiled and waved at the cameras. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was spotted sporting a casual style for the screening. The actor slipped into a white t-shirt and blue jeans, completing the look with blue and white sneakers. Captured by paparazzi outside the studios, the 32-year-old actor was leaving after attending a special screening. He posed for the cameras, folding his hands and even making a hand heart gesture, all the while wearing a wide smile.

In the trailer, Kartik’s SatyaPrem and Kiara’s Katha seem to have bumped into each other at a gathering in Gujarat. While Katha makes it clear that she is already dating someone, SatyaPrem doesn’t seem to be affected by her relationship status as he falls for her. He decides to wait for her if she wants to get into a serious relationship. The trailer soon cuts to the couple getting married but it is not all hunky-dory. The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, and Nirmiti Sawant in pivotal roles.