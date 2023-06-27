The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha recently released the remake version of the iconic track Pasoori which was originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill for Coke Studio Pakistan which went on to become a massive rage and took the internet by storm. However, the remake, which has been composed by Rochak Kohli and sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, received a lukewarm response. While many praised the chemistry between the lead pair, a section of the internet slammed the recreation.

In an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Rochak Kohli defends the remake, saying, “As artists we always look at recreations as an opportunity to create an alternative version of what is already out there. We cannot stop any kind of reaction. Even before we created the remake, everyone including Ali and Arijit expected such reactions because it is like disrupting something that has been done really well. So the initial reactions were only on the idea that Pasoori was being recreated as many hadn’t even heard the song. We launched the song on Monday morning and we received a lot of hatred. As people are listening to it, their reactions are turning positive and are saying that this isn’t as bad as we expected."

The composer also feels that in today’s time the audience on social media is really aggressive, “They are waiting to pull down anything and everything. These are the same people who abuse remakes but don’t listen to original songs. In the last one month, there have been many original songs that have come but only a handful of them are appreciated. Also, I believe there are times when from a marketing perspective you want to pick something popular and recreate it."

Talking about the song, Kohli says that recreating the song was not an easy task, “We made the song with honest intentions and with the best available talent. The song has all approval by the original creators. Also, we make sure that we don’t hurt anyone’s sentiments. The original song was poetic and in Punjabi, we decided to simplify it and keep it in Hindi. There were many challenges but overall we are very satisfied with the new version."

Pakistani singer Shae Gill, who is one of the singers of the original songs, mentioned that she wasn’t aware of the remake. Talking about it, Kohli says, “Shae isn’t the creator of the song. The rights to the song were with Ali and Coke Studio and we have been in touch with them and got all the rights to recreate it."