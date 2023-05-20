Savour Authentic Flavours Of South Indian Cuisine In Movie Theatre For The First Time

When we go to a movie theatre, most of us have our traditional snack order ready before we even hit the concession stand: Popcorn, coke or nachos. While some of us buy those popcorn tubs out of choice, others do it due to a lack of variety of better food options in the theatre. Well, not anymore.

PVR INOX Superplex is finally here to upgrade your stale popcorn and cola drinks for a gourmet cinematic experience at one of the most luxurious movie theatres in Delhi-NCR. PVR INOX, the largest and the most premium cinema exhibitor in India, has remodeled its 7-screen Superplex at Mall of India, Noida to bring back one of the most loved movie destinations for all the viewers, giving the film city yet another entertainment landmark.

The renovated cinema that has reopened after a gap of nearly three years introduces the biggest and most experiential cinema concepts, P[XL], IMAX with Laser and 4DX for the first time in a PVR INOX Multiplex in its national circuit. IMAX with Laser is the first auditorium of its kind in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The cinema can accommodate 1,712 guests and introduces two large screen formats – P[XL] and IMAX with Laser under one roof, each with its unique set of features. In addition to this, the auditoriums are equipped with advanced Dolby Atmos for an unparalleled sound experience and Next-Gen 3D technology. The 4-premium auditoriums have last-row recliners for utmost comfort.

However, what’s special about this theatre is its extensive food menu which has been curated by globally renowned chefs. Besides a concessionaire serving local street food, a live kitchen has also been introduced for all the food lovers. For the first time in the company, four unique concepts have been launched in a single cinema. These include, MASALA TRAIL, a quintessential Indian street food brand offering an array of chaats, kebab rolls, pulao and kulchas; SWAMY’S, the first in-house South Indian brand where you can savour authentic flavours of dosas, idlis and vadas; WOKS & MORE, the most eclectic selections of dim sums, monastery road style momos, rice and noodle bowls and THE FRIES FACTORY, delicious French fries based concept, the brand’s interpretation of a poutine.

Elaborating on introducing the South Indian cuisine at the cinemas, Mayank Tiwari, Executive Chief, PVR INOX Limited, told us, “You would not have encountered South Indian food in theatres. Getting dosas, idlis, vadas and that entire portfolio was a focused effort to understand how people would warm up to this particular concept. Hence, the first step had to be the most basic to get you dosa, idli and vada. The next step would be different variety of rice preparations, upmas, etc. But the first thing we wanted to get our dosas right and a big part of that was also to introduce technology because we wanted a very short turnaround time for dosas and consistent product. And, our entire kitchen is India made. I believe it’s a step in the right direction. I feel we have to move towards understanding the requirements of having a menu portfolio which becomes every family’s go-to destination."

top videos

When asked about three dishes that he would definitely recommend from the menu to all the food lovers, the chef said, “I think I’ll first ask about the allergies and the preferences of that person. For me, it’s very difficult to say this or the other. But then again it’s also about the timing, the day and the kind of group you are with. But you should definitely have our dim sums. They are our bestsellers. Try our chaat, kebabs and kathi rolls. Our dosas are something that you must try. I think it’s going to take more than a few visits to actually get yourself around the entire menu (laughs). And that’s the whole idea that there should be some sense of freshness every time you visit us."

Meanwhile, sharing his excitement about the reopening of the Superplex Noida, Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said, “We have received an overwhelming response for all our premium screen formats across the country and their growing demand has led us to relaunch our prestigious Mall of India property with 3 superlative cinema formats. It has been PVR’s strategy to make cinemas more experiential and this Superplex in Noida is a step in that direction. Uttar Pradesh has undergone a drastic transformation with a holistic ecosystem and consumer market. Its immense growth potential committed us to increase our investment in the state."