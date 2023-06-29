Sayli Karulkar's Stunning Bathtub Photoshoot Takes Social Media by Storm

Sayli Karulkar is one of the leading actresses in the Marathi entertainment industry. Apart from her acting prowess, she is also known for her bold fashion choices. Once again, the famous dancer-turned-actress Sayli Karulkar is in the limelight due to her bold pics. Sayli posted two photos which are currently going viral. In the first photo, the actress is seen posing in a bathtub. In the second photo, she is seen sleeping in the bathtub loaded with flower petals.

Sayli had shared photos in a bathtub earlier too. On June 4, the actress shared another set of pictures in a bathtub. In the photos, she draped a white cotton saree with pink embroidery work and was seen flaunting her back as she posed for the camera. Sharing the post, the she wrote, “Paths Changes" in the caption.

Sayli will soon be seen in the upcoming film Duty & Barbala. The film will also star Prabhakar More and Shraddha Kothare in the lead roles.

Sayli recently shared the poster for the film on her Instagram handle. In the poster, Sayli is looking gorgeous in a sky-blue chiffon saree, which she teamed with a black sleeveless net blouse. While she rounded off her look with a gajra on her hair.

Sayli Karulkar has worked on various serials and dramas so far. She got her breakthrough after appearing in the serial Savdhan India.