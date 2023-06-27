Scoop Actor Zeeshan Ayyub Makes Big Allegation, Says His Roles Were Reduced Due To Insecure Stars

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub recently levelled serious allegtions as he opened up about working with ‘insecure’ stars. Zeeshan mentioned how several times, he was assured that he’d get an individual poster for himself but that did not happen. It argued that it was because his co-stars felt he was ‘overpowering’ them.

Zeeshan Ayyub was speaking to Siddharth Kannan when was told how Arshad Warsi recently revealed that ‘insecure stars’ used to get his lines edited. Reacting to this, Ayyub said, “This has happened to me, it has happened often, and it has happened majorly,” and added, “It’s in the past, but I’ve had to deal with it. So often, in rehearsals, they can tell if I’m running away with the scene, and when you see the script the next day, the entire character graph has been changed.”

“Sometimes, you get this shock after the edit, when you’re watching the film at a screening. And you realise that scenes have been cut, the camera is no longer on you, the movie cuts to the next scene where you had a good line. This has happened a lot, and on some level, I’ve gotten used to it. But yes, it feels equally bad each time,” he shared.

Zeeshan Ayyub has worked in several shows and films including Tandav and Bloody Brothers among others. He was most recently seen in Scoop. It is a Netflix crime drama series which also stars Karshma Tanna in the lead.

“All the praise that I have received in the last 10-12 years, I think it has accumulated in Scoop. I thought I was working in this industry for so many years but now suddenly it feels like I have done something for the first time. I don’t want to name names but I have received so many calls from different people,” Zeeshan recently told PTI while talking about the response that Scoop has been getting from the audience.