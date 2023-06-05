Scoop: Karishma Tanna Says Jigna Vora Visited Sets, Broke Down While Watching This Scene | Exclusive

Director Hansal Mehta released his new series Scoop over the weekend and it comes as no surprise that it has everyone’s attention. The series, based on Jigna Vora’s biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, stars Karishma Tanna playing the crime journalist’s role. While Karishma’s performance is being praised, the actress opened up about meeting Jigna Vora on the sets of Scoop in an exclusive chat with News18.

Sitting down with Hansal Mehta before the series’ released, Karisham revealed that while she did not meet Jigna during prep of the series, the real-life journalist had visited the sets of the series once and broke down while watching Karishma perform a scene.

“We never met her when I started shooting. We both met her together during the end of the shoot. She had come on the set and she was very happy and overwhelmed that we are doing this (series) which is inspired by her book. She got us Gujju food for us because she knows Hansal sir and me are Gujuratis and talked (to us)," Karishma recalled.

Recalling that Jigna was emotional even as they spoke, Karishma added, “I was kind of gauging her, understanding what emotions she went through, and that was kind of helping me in my acting also. I remember we were doing a scene with my nana in the show. We were having an emotional moment together and I could see behind the camera that she was weeping, she has tissues (in the hand). So then I knew that this is the validation.

In the same chat, Hansal revealed that he had no other star but Karishma in mind for the role of Jagruti. The filmmaker revealed he was impressed with her audition and did not think of a second best option. Watch the whole interview here:

Besides Karishma, Scoop also stars Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Deven Bhojani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Shikha Talsania, among others, playing a crucial roles. Scoop is now streaming on Netflix.