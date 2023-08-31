Screenwriter Posani Krishna Murali Praises Allu Arjun For National Award

Telugu actor Posani Krishna Murali recently expressed his admiration for superstar Allu Arjun’s historic National Award win, where he became the first Telugu actor to receive this prestigious honour. During a press meeting, the senior actor spoke fondly of Arjun and shared an incident that showcased the actor’s generosity and kindness.

Posani Krishna Murali recounted an instance where Allu Arjun presented him with a cheque of 5 lakh. When questioned about the unexpected gesture, Arjun humbly responded, “You use the money as a property, sir. Don’t waste it at all. I liked it the most among you. Many people have also undergone heart surgeries. Not many people even know that you have done it, and know that even these 5 lakh will be used for good work. Please don’t say I don’t take it, please." Posani revealed that he directed the money towards the education of underprivileged students, and although they expressed their gratitude, he insisted they thank Allu Arjun instead.

In another interaction, Posani praised Allu Arjun’s talents and expressed his belief that the actor has the potential to achieve an Oscar award in the future. He stated, “Allu Arjun will also get an Oscar award. The recognition of Telugu films with National awards is a cause for celebration. I have great affection and admiration for Allu Arjun." Posani further commended Arjun’s humility and his continuous pursuit of learning despite his celebrity status, deeming it a remarkable quality. He opined that if Arjun’s growth and dedication continue on their current trajectory, he could potentially become a recipient of the Academy Award in the future.

Currently, Allu Arjun is deeply engrossed in the shooting of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to his mega-blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Anasuya Bhardwaj. Helmed by the acclaimed director Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is anticipated to grace theatres in 2024.