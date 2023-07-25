Season 3 Of Panchayat To Drop On Amazon Prime In ...

After winning the hearts of viewers with its successful two seasons, the makers of Panchayat are gearing up for the highly anticipated third instalment of the intriguing series. Panchayat follows the journey of Abhishek Tripathi, whose dreams of pursuing an MBA take an unexpected turn when he becomes the Panchayat secretary in a rural village.

Produced by The Viral Fever Productions, Panchayat is known for its storytelling that deeply resonates with the audience by highlighting real-life stories. With fans eagerly awaiting the third season, the excitement is palpable for the show’s return.

Set in the rustic village of Phulera, Panchayat Season 3 promises to bring hilarious scenes of village life to the screen. While earlier reports hinted at a 2023 release, the latest leaks suggest that fans can expect the much-awaited season to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in March 2024.

The upcoming season boasts an exciting star-studded cast, with Jitendra Kumar portraying the role of Abhishek Tripathi, Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey, Neena Gupta as the village Pradhan’s wife, Chandan Roy as Vikas, and Faisal Malik as Prahlad Pandey. With such a talented ensemble, viewers can anticipate yet another exceptional performance.

In the highly awaited third season, Panchayat will once again captivate audiences with its familiar charm and comedic brilliance. The show not only promises to showcase new challenges faced by the village but also aims to shed light on significant societal issues.

A notable highlight of Panchayat Season 3 will be the exploration of Abhishek’s relationship with Rinki, which struck a chord with viewers in the last instalment. With this promising blend of laughter, drama, and social commentary, the upcoming season is set to be an enthralling and thought-provoking experience.

Jitendra Kumar has earned acclaim for his performances in Chaman Bahaar, Jaadugar, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. His other notable projects include Kota Factory, Cheesecake, TVF Pitchers, TVF Bachelors, and Permanent Roommates. The actor made his debut with the 2014 film Shuruaat Ka Interval. He is all set to feature in upcoming films including Mat Chuko Pahlwan and an untitled film with Saurabh Sukhla.

Meanwhile, Deepak Kumar Mishra, the director of Panchayat, has previously helmed shows like Humorously Yours, Barely Speaking with Arnub, The Making Of, and Permanent Roommates.