Second Look Of Jayaram In Midhun Manuel Thomas's Abraham Ozler Unveiled

Malayalam actor Jayaram was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum Opus Ponniyin Selvan. He is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Abraham Ozler with Midhun Manuel Thomas. The film is touted to be a medical thriller drama. The makers have teased the fans by unveiling the second poster of the film. In the poster, Jayaram looks straight into the camera as he is escorted by the police amidst an on-looking media and crowd.

The veteran actor sports a new avatar with his salt-and-pepper look in the film.

Check the Facebook post here:

Last month, Jayaram announced the project with Mithun Manuel. The actor shared the poster on Facebook where he is seen, sitting inside a rustic room. “Proud to announce my next project in Malayalam …with Mithun Manuel…need your blessings and prayers,” Jayaram wrote in the caption of the post.

The shooting of Abraham Ozler went on floors on May 20. Fans are anticipating that Abraham Ozler will showcase Jayaram’s full acting potential, which has somewhat gone missing in his recent works. Jayaram’s previous film Makal failed to perform well at the box office. The film also marks the actor’s comeback to the Malayalam film industry after a brief break.

According to recent reports, Mammootty is also part of the film and has a brief 15-minute appearance in Abraham Ozler. Fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation from the film’s makers. It is worth noting that, Jayaram and Mammootty have shared the screen space in several successful films including Dhruvam, Kanal Kaattu and Twenty Twenty.

Midhun Manuel Thomas and Irshad M Hasan are producing this thriller film. It has been written by Dr Randheer Krishnan. Theni Eswar handled the camera for the film and Shaiju Sreedharan is handling the editing, while the music is composed by Midhun Mukundan.

Apart from Abraham Ozler, Jayaram also has the Telugu film, Kushi in his kitty.