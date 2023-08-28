Second-look Poster Of Anson Paul-starrer Malayalam Film Rahel Makan Kora Out

The upcoming Malayalam film Rahel Makan Kora is set to release soon in the theatres. The movie is directed by the debutant director Ubaini and it is written by Baby Edathua. It is produced by Shaji K George and stars Anson Paul, actress Merin Philip and Sminu Sijo in the lead roles.

Amid this, the makers have now released a second-look poster of the movie through their Instagram handle. The poster is now gaining the attention of the audience from social media. After looking at the poster, the movie is expected to be a KSRTC love story. The actor is seen wearing the bus conductor uniform while the actress has donned a pink saree.

The second-look poster of the movie has now gone viral. As per reports, it is believed that actor Anson Paul will play the lead role of Kora who gets the job at Alappuzha bus depot as KSRTC conductor. Due to this, the girl named Gauthami, who is played by Merin Philip, loses her job as a conductor. The debutant director aims to bring a family-oriented movie coupled with humour. The shooting of the movie has been completed. The film was shot in the Kuttanad region of Kerala.

Sminu Sijo will be playing the role of Kora’s mother. Her name in the movie is Rahel. It is believed that she will be playing an important role in the movie but the makers have not disclosed the details of her character yet. Apart from these characters, actors Althaf Salim, Manu Pillai and Vijay Kumar Henry will also be seen playing prominent roles.

Earlier this month, the makers released the first-look poster of the movie. It showcases the mother and son duo. The poster featured Anson Paul and Sminu Sijo in a homely look. The actor was seen holding a duck in hand while the actress held a knife. The movie is expected to show a loving bond between the mother and son.

Shiji Jayadevan is handling the cinematography for the film while the music has been composed by Kailas Menon.