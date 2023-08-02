Second Poster Of DNA, Starring Mammootty's Nephew Ashkkar Soudaan, Out

The upcoming thriller film DNA starring Ashkkar Soudaan, has been creating a buzz ever since its announcement. Directed by TS Suresh Babu, the movie is set to go on the floors soon. Recently, the makers surprised the audience by unveiling the second-look poster of the film on social media, which has now gone viral.

The poster prominently features Ashkkar Soudaan, who plays the main lead in the film. He is seen wearing a mustard yellow shirt, paired with a black T-shirt and denim. Completing his look with black shades and boots, the actor stands at the centre of the poster. Beside him, four other actors are seen dressed in police uniforms. The text on the poster reads, “If revenge is an art, your killer is an artist." Ashkkar Soudaan shared the poster on his official Instagram handle and wrote “Second Look Poster."

As per the poster, the movie is expected to be a revenge drama, and fans have been noting that Ashkkar Soudaan gives off Mammootty vibes in the poster. One user commented, “Mammootty lite," while many others showered the actor with best wishes in the comments section.

Apart from Ashkkar Soudaan, the film also stars Aju Varghese, Indrans, Johnny Antony and Namitha Pramod in pivotal roles. Reports suggest that DNA will be a forensic thriller with intense action sequences. Renowned stunt directors from the industry, such as Palani Raj, Stunt Selva, Run Rabi and Kanal Kannan have been roped in for the action scenes. Additionally, Rachel Punnoose will appear in the film as the city police commissioner.

Lakshmi Rai will also play a significant role in the movie. AK Santhosh will handle the screenplay for DNA, which is produced by KV Abdul Nasar under the banner of Benzy Productions. The movie’s title was unveiled in January, with Mammootty being part of the event, garnering significant attention.

Ashkkar Soudaan is Mammootty’s nephew and predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry. He made his acting debut in 2005 with Mammootty’s hit film Thaskara Veeran.