Secret Invasion Director Ali Selim Wants To Work With Ranveer Singh: 'I Just Had Dinner With Him' | Exclusive

Director Ali Selim, who helmed the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Secret Invasion, has expressed his interest in working with Ranveer Singh. Speaking exclusively with News18, Selim opened up about Ranveer and revealed that he recently met the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor for dinner and called the experience as ‘great.’

“I just had dinner with Ranveer Singh and it was a lovely meal. He paid for it – it was a great experience. And I would love to work with him," he told us exclusively. Selim also sent across his best wishes to Ranveer as the actor’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hits the cinemas today (July 28). “I love him and I wish him all the best always and I look forward to working together," he said. On being asked if he had a certain role in mind for Ranveer in or outside of the MCU, Selim said, “I am sure he and I will find something that’s right for both of us."

Selim’s Marvel series Secret Invasion also concluded this week. WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD: The six-episode series, which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, focused on Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Throughout the six episodes, MCU fans learn about his shocking history with the Skrulls and his battle with Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) who wishes to become a super Skrull using the combination of DNAs of the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

While the series has many scenes that look like they could have posed as a challenge during the making, Selim revealed the one scene that he felt was the ‘trickiest’ to shoot. “The trickiest thing is keeping the emotional truth between the actors clear and alive. So for me, some of the most… Well, you know what, I am not going down the difficult road. They are rewarding, they are challenging, and they can be difficult in moments but scenes with two actors, sitting and talking… Two actors in a room, in episode 5, there’s an emotional scene between G’iah (Emilia Clarke) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) that takes place at the old Skrulls safe house which is difficult stuff to do because it’s the most quiet, most authentic moment of the show," he said.

Selim added that the ‘most challenging part’ of the series was also the scale and ‘being the only director involved’ in the series. “A lot to keep track of, a lot of storylines, and a lot of connections between characters, and always I guess for me, even though there were big scenes of explosions and fights and chases, the most challenging thing for me is keeping the story straight for the actors. Where are they? Where are we in the story? What is their purpose at this point of the story? I think that’s the most challenging thing. The smallest and the quietest thing can be the most challenging thing," he added.

Nick shares the closest connection with the Avengers and yet, not a single one is involved in the series. On being asked if it was a conscious decision to hold back the mighty superheroes and Selim explained, “Everything that is on the screen was conscious and deliberate. They were decisions made to tell the story we were telling. I always go back to the story and the story we were telling is the Nick Fury story and he brings us into this world as a human and he knows he created this situation and he is the only being in the universe who can correct the situation. He states it himself in episode 2, ‘This is my fight’. There is no reason to bring the Avengers in and take that fight away from him. It is something he needs to do."

With the series drawing to an end, the million dollar question is: Will there be a season 2 of Secret Invasion? The director said, “That’s a great question for Marvel. I remain focused on these six episodes and telling this story. Where it goes from here only the MCU can know."

All episodes of Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.