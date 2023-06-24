Seeta, The 100th Film Of Tamil Star Gemini Ganesan, Completes 56 Years

Late actor Gemini Ganesan is considered a legend in the Tamil cinema. The actor was widely known for playing soft-spoken and romantic characters with utmost perfection. He could ace other kinds of his characters as well and had an illustrious career spanning five decades. One of his critically acclaimed films Seeta completed 56 years of release on June 23. It was the 100th film of Gemini Ganesan. Directed by AP Nagarajan, Seeta was successful in striking a chord with the audience. Tamil language weekly magazine Kalki also lauded Seeta for an easy-to-understand storyline and stellar performances of the cast.

Seeta narrated the storyline of two sisters Sita (Savitri) and Veda (KR Vijaya). While Sita completes her studies and adopts law as her profession, Veda becomes a doctor. The film takes a riveting turn when Sita has to fight against her lover to free her father from a case. Her father is disapproving of Veda’s marriage choice (R Muthuraman) and leaves no stone unturned to create hurdles in her relationship. Unfortunately, she dies by suicide at the end of the film.

Besides the romantic elements in Seeta, Nagesh’s comedy sequences were the biggest highlight of this film. Besides these actors, Aachi Manorama, G Shakuntala, K Sarangapani, and Ennatha Kannaiya have also acted in this film.

Besides Seeta, Gemini Ganesan acted in many other films which established his image as Kaadhal Mannan of Tamil cinema. The audience remembers him for the best on-screen pair with the actress Savitri. According to the reports, their romantic relationship strengthened in the film Manampole Mangalyam. Directed by P. Pullaiah, Manampole Mangalyam was a blockbuster film. Savitri was Gemini Ganesan’s third wife. Soon, the couple became one of the most admired pairs on screen. They featured in cult films such as Missiamma, Pasamalar, Kappalottiya Thamizhan, and Kalathur Kannamma.

Gemini Ganesan died on March 22, 2005, at the age of 85. His last acting stint was a special appearance in the Hindi film Aaj Ka Shoorveer directed by Sarann. Krishna Murali Posani penned this movie. Charlie, Dhamu, Ramesh Khanna, Murali, Rani, Thennavan, and Vaiyapuri acted in Aj Ka Shoorveer.