Selena Gomez And Francia Raisa Twin On Night Out After Fallout Rumours

Selena Gomez recently quashed all rumours about being at loggerheads with her friend and actress Francia Raisa. Francia was the one who donated her kidney to Selena, following the singer’s lupus diagnosis. The duo enjoyed a dinner outing at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles on August 11. Not just that, they even twinned in similar footwear, which according to Francia was completely unplanned. Selena was accompanied by her younger sister Gracie Teefey, ex-assistant Theresa Mingus, and a group of other friends.

In a now-disappeared Instagram story, Selena Gomez dropped a bird’s eye view picture with Francia Raisa, flaunting their bare legs, wearing similar animal-printed stilettos. Francia, later on, re-shared the snap on her Instagram stories along with a caption that read, “No beef, just salsa.” “This was not planned” added the How I Met Your Father actress. The picture seemed to be an indirect dismissal of Selena and Francia’s estranged friendship.

Selena Gomez hanging out with Francia Raisa pic.twitter.com/RTf80COwKK— Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) August 12, 2023

In another set of images shared by Selena Gomez, the singer was captured sitting at a table at the Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi. A glass of wine and a plate lay in front of her. The singer was dressed in a high-neck black outfit, while her friend Francia Raisa was decked up in a plunging neckline, orange, halter neck dress.

Speculations about a possible rift between Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa started in November last year when the former in an interview with an American magazine Rolling Stone revealed that Taylor Swift was her “only friend” in showbiz, as quoted by E News.

Francia Raisa reacted to Selena Gomez’s quote when the same was shared by E News on their official Instagram handle. She simply wrote, “Interesting” presumably taking an indirect dig at her friend. Francia later deleted the comment. Rumours further spiralled when in a Tik Tok video, Selena acknowledged the possible drama and her statement saying, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know."

This year in July, Francia Raisa clarified rumours about the ongoing rift. While speaking with TMZ magazine, Francia asserted that there was “no beef” with Selena. Meanwhile, Selena too penned a short birthday note for her kidney donor and friend. Dropping a picture with her on Instagram, twinning in white ensembles, Selena wrote, “No matter where life takes us, I love you."