Selena Gomez Deletes Only Murders Post After Being Accused Of Breaking SAF-AFTRA Strike Rules

Hours after accidentally breaking Screen Actors Guild – American of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike rules, Selena Gomez deleted an Instagram post that tagged her comedy series Only Murders In The Building. As per Variety, SAG-AFTRA prohibits the members from promoting their projects through social media posts or press interviews during the ongoing strike. The followers of the American singer reportedly accused her of breaking the rule after she posted a video from the sets of the show. Not only this, but the report also claimed that she also tagged the official Instagram account for Only Murders In The Building in the caption, along with the text that read- “Missing and wanting.”

Although the report revealed that in the clip, Selena Gomez didn’t speak or encourage the users to watch her series, the tag in the caption led the internet to assume it is from the set of the Hulu series. Selena is currently busy shooting for the remaining episodes of Only Murders In The Building, which is presently airing its third season. The singer-turned-actress stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short. Selena, who is essaying the role of a young artist Mabel Mora, has been a part of the show since its pilot episode. After the successful conclusion of its second season in 2022, Only Murders In The Building season 3 kicked off on August 8 on Hulu. The makers premiere the new episode every Tuesday. Given the strike, the ensemble cast of the series hasn’t talked about their show in any interview.

According to a report in The Guardian, Hollywood actors have been on strike since July this year after negotiations between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the US actors’ union Sag-Aftra failed to make a development. Stars like George Clooney, Keke Palmer, Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo, Kevin Bacon and Cynthia Nixon among others have reportedly extended support to the strike.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Selena Gomez left the internet abuzz with her recent return to her music career. She made headlines for her latest track ‘Single Soon’, which was released on August 25. As the music does not interfere with the SAG-AFTRA strike rules, Selena is free to promote it in whichever way she likes. Apart from Only Murders In The Building, she will soon be seen in Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez.