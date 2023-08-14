Selena Gomez In Orange Corset Top And Leather Jacket Is Breaking The Internet

Not long ago, Selena Gomez disappointed her fans after she decided to take a social media hiatus. But seems like that phase of social media inactivity is over now. The Calm Down singer has been posting regular updates on social media handles, treating us with glimpses of her fun outings with friends and family vacations. On Sunday, August 13, Selena dropped another set of pictures on Instagram, walking right into the hearts of her admirers. Her recent snaps are a testament to the true blue fashionista that she is acclaimed for.

Selena Gomez ditched adding any caption to her post. In the first two snaps, the singer-actress clicked a close-up selfie flaunting her perfect facial features. She sported a no-makeup look, comprising plump, peach-shaded lipstick, and slightly coral-blushed cheeks. She appeared to aptly contour her face and nose, accentuating her features. Long lashes and well-defined brows enhanced her chic girl look further.

In terms of accessories, Selena Gomez put on a pair of large, gold-plated hoop earrings, coupled with a petite, diamond choker neckpiece. Her hair was made in a sleek, low, ponytail. We got a better glimpse of her outfit in the third and final photo. Selena looked drop-dead gorgeous, decked up in a strapless, orange corset top that she teamed up stylishly with a leather jacket of the same hue. She posed sensuously for the photographs, exhibiting a subtle smile.

Fans were in awe of Selena Gomez’s fashion statement, reacting to the post in the comments. “SELENA IS THE PERFECT BUTTON” asserted one user in bold letters. “Selena is 31 years old and still looks the same as she did when she was on the Disney channel,” noted another. “This is why I love Selena. She’s raw, natural and real. She helps me learn how to love myself,” praised a third individual.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has reprised her role in the third season of the popular comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building. Directed by John Hoffman, the whodunit murder mystery, also starring Meryl Streep, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in important roles premiered on the OTT platform Hulu on August 8.