Selena Gomez Is Getting Married? Her Wedding Gown Pics Go Viral But There's a Catch

Selena Gomez is getting married? Well, the singer’s wedding rumours sparked after she was spotted in the streets of the US wearing a gorgeous white wedding gown. In pictures going viral, Selena was seen wearing a grand off-shoulder wedding gown, sporting a veil. However, before you wonder who is Selena Gomez’s husband and what is happening, let us clarify, it seems to be a scene from her show, Only Murders in the Building.

On Tuesday, paparazzi spotted Selena walking on the sets of her show wearing the wedding gown, taking everyone’s breath away. While it was enough to spark curiosity, her Only Murders in the Building co-star, Steve Martin took to Twitter and shared a picture with the on-screen bride. He hinted at a wedding in the series with his caption.

“Turns out this happened, too," read his caption. The pictures took no time to go viral.

Turns out this happened, too. pic.twitter.com/2bWzL3Z15J— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023

Guess what just happened! pic.twitter.com/V4aNJjQUKW— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023

Fans took to the thread and shared their excitement about the show’s upcoming season. “This, this makes me happy," a fan wrote. “I need answers. Who is Mabel marrying in season 3?" a tweet read. “I know it isn’t true but there is a part of me that wants to believe actual Selena Gomez got married out of nowhere and she just loves you two both so much you walked her down the aisle," added another.

Selena also shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets and wrote, “I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu." In the pictures, Selena was seen seated on the floor with a soda in her hand and posing for the cameras. She also revealed she was wearing a pair of shoes with her gown.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 is currently filming and there is no release date.

