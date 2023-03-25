Selena Gomez Kisses Zayn Malik and Sparks Dating Rumours, Gigi Hadid Has 'No Problem': Report

Selena Gomez and former One Direction member Zayn Malik are painting the town red with the whiff of their romance rumours. A report by Entertainment Tonight hints that something might be cooking between the two after an eyewitness saw them on a dinner date together. If the report is to be believed, the duo spend some quality time together at SoHo in New York City on Thursday night after their dinner. A source close to the development told the portal that they walked inside the restaurant holding hands. They appeared to be smitten by each other and were also comfortable in each other’s company.

The eyewitness also claimed they kissed at one point during their apparent dinner date. “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date,” reportedly revealed the source.

The speculations of their romance first began when a TikTok user shared a video containing texts from one of her hostess friends. She explained that she and her friend work at a hot celebrity spot. During their conversation, the friend wrote, “Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them." It is important to note that neither Selena Gomez nor Zayn Malik has publicly addressed the speculations by confirming or denying them.

Meanwhile, Zayn’s ex-partner Gigi Hadid is allegedly okay with him dating Selena. A source close to the supermodel told Us Weekly, “Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating. As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to [their daughter] Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.” Zayn Malik did not publicly date anyone after calling it quits with supermodel Gigi Hadid for good. The ex-couple share a 2-year-old baby girl Khai together.

Meanwhile, Selena has had her fair share of ups and downs in her love life after going through massive public fallout with her ex-partners. Selena Gomez was in an on-off relationship with Justin Bieber for years, before the latter tied the knot with Hailey Bieber within months after their ultimate separation. Ever since then her name has been linked with several celebs. Just a month ago, multiple media reports claimed that Gomez was casually seeing The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart.

It was just last week, when Gomez took a dig at her single status in a TikTok video as she lip-synced to the audio that said, “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my God, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Like girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!" She shared the clip by captioning it, “Still out here looking for him lol." This was the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker’s way of confirming that she was single.

