Selena Gomez Plays The 'Why Am I Single' Game On TikTok And The Result Is Hilarious

Selena Gomez wanted to know why “why am I single?" For this, she turned to TikTok and tried the fun platform’s filters. After shuffling through a few options including— You never go outside,’ ‘Fear of intimacy,’ ‘Afraid to share your feelings,’ and ‘You don’t believe in online dating’, the app came up with an unexpected response: ‘You have bad taste.’ Surprised by the blunt answer, Selena Gomez shared the video and wrote, “Well, that’s rude TikTok."

She then decided to try “My red flags" filter, hoping for a better response. As she activated the filter, a series of answers appeared, including ‘Binge watches TV,’ ‘Buys $10 lattes,’ and ‘Messy.’

Back in January, rumours began circulating about a potential romantic connection between Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart after the two were spotted together. However, Gomez took to Instagram and posted a message to debunk the speculations. In the following months, rumours of a possible relationship between Gomez and Zayn Malik emerged. It’s worth noting that Selena Gomez has been linked to other musicians in the past, including The Weeknd and Justin Bieber.

Most recently, Gomez found herself at the centre of yet another dating rumour, this time with actor Jeremy Allen White, who stars in The Bear. However, Selena Gomez wasted no time in putting an end to the speculation. Despite the constant speculation surrounding her love life, she has remained focused on her career.

Last month, Selena Gomez playfully addressed her love life in a TikTok video. Enjoying a soccer game with friends, she jokingly shouted at the athletes, “I’m single, I’m just a little high maintenance but I love you so much."

In 2022, during her debut on Saturday Night Live, Selena Gomez took the opportunity and poked fun at her relationship status. She said, “I am single and I’ve heard that SNL is a great place to find romance. Emma Stone met her husband here, Scarlett Johannson and Colin Jost, Pete and Machine Gun Kelly. And since I really don’t want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it out in the universe that I am manifesting love.” Selena Gomez then jokingly stated that she would take anyone as her partner.