CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Selena Gomez Plays The 'Why Am I Single' Game On TikTok And The Result Is Hilarious
2-MIN READ

Selena Gomez Plays The 'Why Am I Single' Game On TikTok And The Result Is Hilarious

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 11:55 IST

Mumbai, India

Selena Gomez has previously dated Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas and The Weeknd. (Credits: Instagram)

Selena Gomez has previously dated Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas and The Weeknd. (Credits: Instagram)

Selena Gomez gets a mean reply from TikTok when she asks 'why she's still single'. Scroll below to see the response.

Selena Gomez wanted to know why “why am I single?" For this, she turned to TikTok and tried the fun platform’s filters. After shuffling through a few options including— You never go outside,’ ‘Fear of intimacy,’ ‘Afraid to share your feelings,’ and ‘You don’t believe in online dating’, the app came up with an unexpected response: ‘You have bad taste.’ Surprised by the blunt answer, Selena Gomez shared the video and wrote, “Well, that’s rude TikTok."

She then decided to try “My red flags" filter, hoping for a better response. As she activated the filter, a series of answers appeared, including ‘Binge watches TV,’ ‘Buys $10 lattes,’ and ‘Messy.’

Back in January, rumours began circulating about a potential romantic connection between Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart after the two were spotted together. However, Gomez took to Instagram and posted a message to debunk the speculations. In the following months, rumours of a possible relationship between Gomez and Zayn Malik emerged. It’s worth noting that Selena Gomez has been linked to other musicians in the past, including The Weeknd and Justin Bieber.

RELATED NEWS

Most recently, Gomez found herself at the centre of yet another dating rumour, this time with actor Jeremy Allen White, who stars in The Bear. However, Selena Gomez wasted no time in putting an end to the speculation. Despite the constant speculation surrounding her love life, she has remained focused on her career.

Last month, Selena Gomez playfully addressed her love life in a TikTok video. Enjoying a soccer game with friends, she jokingly shouted at the athletes, “I’m single, I’m just a little high maintenance but I love you so much."

In 2022, during her debut on Saturday Night Live, Selena Gomez took the opportunity and poked fun at her relationship status. She said, “I am single and I’ve heard that SNL is a great place to find romance. Emma Stone met her husband here, Scarlett Johannson and Colin Jost, Pete and Machine Gun Kelly. And since I really don’t want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it out in the universe that I am manifesting love.” Selena Gomez then jokingly stated that she would take anyone as her partner.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. Selena Gomez
  3. TikTok
first published:July 15, 2023, 11:55 IST
last updated:July 15, 2023, 11:55 IST