Selena Gomez Reacts To Theory That Her Single Soon Song Is About The Weeknd

Selena Gomez’s brief relationship with The Weeknd from nearly six years ago remains a topic of interest. With the recent release of her comeback track Single Soon, fans couldn’t help but speculate about the song’s inspiration. Some started to connect the lyrics to her former partner and fellow musician, The Weeknd also known as Abel Tesfaye. Notably, Hollywood Life shared theories on Instagram linking the song to The Weeknd. In a swift response, Selena Gomez joined the conversation in the comments section and dismissed the speculation, stating, “Couldn’t be more false."

In Selena’s new song, there are numerous hidden clues and a particular line caught the attention of fans, which they think pointed out towards Abel. Selena sings, “I don’t wanna see a tear, and the weekend’s almost here." This line drew attention as The Weeknd has a song titled Save Your Tears, leading many fans to interpret that the lyrics are connected to that song.

Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as they’ve now understood that Selena Gomez’s latest song Single Soon is actually referring to the days of the week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and not hinting at any connection to the Canadian superstar, The Weeknd.

In a recent interview at the Twilio SIGNAL 2023 conference, Selena opened up about how heartbreak has played a significant role in inspiring her music. She said, “When I was going through a heartbreak I immediately wrote my best music. I wanted to be there for every woman or man or whoever going through that journey.”

The singer also discussed her romance history and revealed her struggles with relationships. She claimed, “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed."

“I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal," she added.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s romantic journey began shortly after Abel’s split from Bella Hadid. The couple was spotted showing PDA just two months post he broke up with Bella. Their connection blossomed as they started following each other on Instagram and went on a vacation to Italy. With frequent dinner dates and attending events together, their relationship progressed to the point where they moved in together in September, in New York City. Unfortunately, their relationship was short, as they parted ways a month later.

Prior to her involvement with Abel Tesfaye, Selena also dated Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018. She also had a year-long relationship with Nick Jonas in 2008.