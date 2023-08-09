Selena Gomez Treats Fans To Random Photo Dump, Says 'I Let My Phone Pick My Posts Now'

Selena Gomez broke the hearts of many fans when she decided to take a break from social media in February following Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner taking an indirect dig at her over-laminated eyebrows. But, she now seems to have passed the stage of social media inactivity and inconsistent posts. The American singer has been treating us with glimpses of her time spent with herself, family, and friends on Instagram, much to the delight of her million admirers. Recently, Selena embarked on a random photo-dumping spree on Instagram, dropping a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from her personal life.

“I let my phone pick my posts now,” captioned the Calm Down singer. In the carousel of pictures, the first snap was a selfie clicked by Selena Gomez. She sported pigtail braids and had dramatic eye makeup comprising blue-tinted eyeshadow and winged eyeliner. She also applied lipgloss, exhibiting an expression. In another selfie, she donned a black sweatshirt, sporting bangs, and posing with one hand on her blushed cheek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The second picture from the 7-set series captured Selena Gomez, enjoying a scrumptious meal at a restaurant. She was dressed in a white, plunging neckline collared shirt. Her hair was tied in a sleek bun, and she sported minimal makeup, her winged eyeliner stealing the show. The singer sported gold-studded hoop earrings, flashing a subtle smile.

The next set of images offered us a sneak peek of Selena Gomez having a good time with her friends. The 31-year-old enjoyed a fun bowling session, flashing a proud smile and breaking into a short impromptu dance when she hit a strike, knocking down all ten pins. Selena shared a goofy expression with one of her girlfriends, playing a game of billiards. She wore an all-black ensemble, putting on glasses, and her hair tied in a messy bun. The Wolves singer also dropped a group selfie with her friends, sporting a glammed makeover and a pout.

In the last snap, Selena Gomez was seen surrounded by her team of stylists, making her look well decked-up in a white, halter-neck, body-hugging dress. She accentuated her look by wearing long, emerald-green earrings and sporting a back-brushed bun.

On the work front, Selena Gomez’s much-loved comedy-mystery series Murders in the Building returned with its third season on Hulu on August 8. The acclaimed show also stars Meryl Streep, Steve Martin and Martin Short in important roles.