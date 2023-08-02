Selena Gomez's Photo Dump With Her 'OG Girl' Theresa Marie Mingus Will Give You Major Friendship Goals

Pop sensation Selena Gomez recently took to Instagram to express her appreciation for her close friend, Theresa Marie Mingus, in a heartwarming photo dump. The post featured candid snapshots of the duo enjoying each other’s company, capturing the essence of their cherished friendship.

The Instagram post showcased candid snapshots of Selena and Theresa, capturing moments of pure joy and laughter. The heartfelt caption accompanying the photos read, “To the person who makes me laugh harder than anyone on this planet. My OG girl. Thas my best friend. Love you T #main #day1," revealing the depth of their bond and the affection they hold for one another.

Soon after Selena posted it, her comment section flooded with praise and love from other celebs and fans alike. One of her fans wrote, “The best thing about Selena is that she did not let Hollywood change her.” Others hailed and celebrated the duo’s friendship.

Theresa Marie Mingus, once Selena’s assistant, decided to explore her passion for fashion after parting ways with the pop star. Speaking to E! News, Theresa expressed her excitement about her new venture.

She said, “I had just stopped working for Selena, and I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do next. I’ve never really had a dream job or, like, know what I want to do, but I’ve always been into fashion, and I was like, ‘You know what? I am always in a bikini, I am always at the beach, I am going to do bathing suits.'"

Despite their distinct tastes and styles, Selena and Theresa’s mutual respect and understanding formed the bedrock of their partnership, resulting in a swimwear line that appeals to a diverse audience. Theresa described herself as a free spirit and Selena leaned towards a more classic and conservative approach – their mutual respect and understanding allowed them to create the swimwear line, Krahs.

Beyond the beautiful collection they created together, the collaboration strengthened their friendship even more. The photo dump shared by Selena on Instagram captured cherished memories and highlighted the value of treasuring true friendships. Their story serves as a poignant reminder to all of us to celebrate and appreciate the meaningful connections that enrich our lives.