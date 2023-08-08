Selfie To Sarvam Thaala Mayam, GV Prakash Movies On Colors Tamil This Week

Tamil music composer and actor, GV Prakash Kumar’s notable films will be telecasted on Colors Tamil channel this week. The films of the actor will be aired from August 7 to August 10 at 9:30 pm every day. The list of films which will air these days are Watchman, Ayngaran, Selfie and his last superhit movie Sarvam Thaala Mayam. Channel has announced this through their official Instagram handle, hence delighting the fans of the Darling fame actor–GV Prakash. The actor has also composed music for some super hit movies like Asuran and Soorari Pottru.

Let’s take a look at the movies of GV Prakash Kumar which is scheduled to be telecasted this week-

Watchman

This GV Prakash starring movie was aired on Colors Tamil yesterday at 9:30 am. This movie is written and directed by AL Vijay. Apart from Prakash, Samyuktha Hegde and Suman played prominent roles in this movie. The film was produced by Arun Mozhi Manickam while the music was composed by Prakash himself.

The Watchman movie revolves around the story of Bala which was played by the actor whose engagement was due the next day when he was asked by his debt collector to repay the debt. This gave birth to his desperate attempt to repay the money and save his marriage. He tries to rob the house. The movie did an average opening at the Box office after its release.

Ayngaran

A Raviarasu film which starred GV Prakash will be aired on Tuesday on Colors Tamil channel at 9:30 pm. The fans of Ravisrasu and GV Prakash should not miss the opportunity to watch the story of a young inventor who is out to save the public from harm. The movie stars Aruldoss, G Marimuthu and Mahima Nambiar played important roles in this movie. The music of this movie was composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Selfie

This movie which garnered appreciation from the audience will be aired on Colors Tamil on WednesdayAugust 9 at 9:30 pm. It was directed by Mathi Maran and had Varsha Bollamma, Chandrasekhar and Gautham Vasudev Menon in lead roles. The movie explores underground college admissions through the life of GV Prakash Kumar in the movie. The movie was praised b the audience but had an average opening in terms of box office collection.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam

Colors Tamil kept the best for the last. The super hit movie of GV Prakash Kumar will be aired on Thursday at the same time. The inspirational movie of the music composer and actor was written and directed by Rajiv Menon. The film follows the tale of the mridangam maker’s son who aspires to become a mridangam player.