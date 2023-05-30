Senior Actor Shanmugarajan Suffering From Oral Cancer, Wife Nagina Raj Seeks Help

Tamil actor Shanmugarajan, the son of renowned stuntman Somu and actress S Subbulakshmi, is suffering from oral cancer. In these trying times, Shanmugarajan’s wife Nagina Raj has made a request to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, and others on social media to help their family. A disheartened Nagina expressed her discontent that no one from the South Indian Artistes Association has approached them for help so far. She said that veteran actors should support them in this difficult situation. Shanmugarajan’s wife further shared that it was quite painful that the son of a famous action director Somu, who worked with notable actors like MGR and Sivaji Ganesan is in such a condition.

Nagina Raj added that a street in Chennai’s Kodambakkam has been named after Somu. Additionally, her mother-in-law, S Subbulakshmi, was a former member of the Artistes Association back in the day. Despite all the accolades, no one has come forward to lend their support and help them financially. Nagina claimed that her husband Shanmugarajan also did not receive his pension from the Artistes Association for the last four years.

Nagina continued that she paid a visit to the association earlier, asking the members for help. But every time, she was returned empty-handed on the grounds that a new office was under construction and the authorities concerned will look into the matter after the construction work was over. Shanmugarajan’s family is also struggling to pay for food and rent. The photo which has surfaced on social media, shows Shanmugarajan with a bandaged face with his wife helping him to drink water. One of his old photos has also been shared on social media.

Shanmugarajan has starred in films including Saavi, Ayirathil Oruvan, headlined by Karthi, and others. He had also worked as an associate director for several movies. Shanmugarajan and his wife Nagina share a son named Mastan who lost both his legs in a road accident 2 years ago.

Reportedly Shanmugarajan and his family have been living in a privately rented flat on Bagalur Road near Hosur in the Krishnagiri district for ten years. They are facing financial problems and are in urgent need of help. After receiving no work in Tamil films for a long time, Shanmugarajan tried his hand at various jobs to make ends meet.