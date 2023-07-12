Senna Hegde Directorial Padmini Set To Hit The Theatres On This Date, Check Now

Padmini, featuring the talented Kunchacko Boban, was initially scheduled to release on July 7. In the film, Kunchako Boban is going to portray the role of a college professor. The film also features Madonna Sebastian, Aparna Balamurali, and Vincy Aloshious as the female leads. Other supporting cast includes Althaf Salim, Sajin Cherukayil, Ganapathi, Anand Manmadhan, Seema G Nair, Gokulan, and James Elia. The film was however postponed due to the heavy rains in Kerala. Directed by Senna Hegde, the film will hit the theatres on July 14.

Actor Kunchacko Boban shared a post announcing the release date of the film. He wrote in the caption, “Padmini. July 14th onwards in theatres!!! The poetic theppu aka rap theppu. The post has now gone viral on the internet.

The storyline for Padmini is penned by Deepu Pradeep, known for his work in the popular film Kunjiramayanam. With music composed by Jakes Bejoy, the cinematography of the film is handled by Sreeraj Raveendran. Produced by Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey under the banner of Little Big Films, Padmini promises to be an enthralling and compelling cinematic experience.

Some time back, the teaser of the film generated quite a stir on the internet, as it revealed that Kunchacko Boban will be portraying a man who has registered with a matrimonial site to find his life partner. The teaser hints at the exciting events and unexpected turns that occur during his journey. As the story unfolds, audiences will witness the surprises, and obstacles that come his way in the pursuit of love.

Senna Hegde is best known for films including 1744 White Alto, Katheyondu Shuruvagide, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, and Katheyondu Shuruvagide. Director Senna Hegde rose to fame with the highly-acclaimed film 0-41*. Besides this, he has also made his mark in the Kannada film industry with his second directorial venture, Katheyondu Shuruvagide.

Aparna Balamurali has acted in hit films like Sunday Holiday, Soorarai Pottru, Maheshinte Prathikaaram, and Sarvopari Palakkaran. The actress was last seen in Dhoomam. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films including Ula, Ila, Rudhiram, and Theeppori Benny to name a few.