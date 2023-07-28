Seven Co-Writer Didn’t Know The ‘Gravity’ Of Jungkook’s Solo Hit Until It Arrived

BTS member Jungkook is currently on cloud nine owing to the success of his first solo track Seven. Not only did the song garnered 100 million streams on Spotify but Jungkook also became the second Korean soloist to hit number 1 on Billboard Hot 100 after band member Jimin. Notably, Seven came together when Scooter Braun and Chairman Bang of Hybe recruited songwriters and music producers Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Jon Bellion for the collaboration. Now, during a recent interaction with Billboard, co-writer Jon Bellion shared interesting behind-the-song details about Seven admitting being oblivious to how massive the project was.

Not many know the beat and catchy chorus of the super hit track was created two years ago. When Jon was called to the studio, he treated it as just another music session. “Oh, another song that you work on in a session. Like, I really think it’s a great song, super catchy, and can be really great for somebody,” he thought in his mind. Meanwhile, a lot was happening in the background with Scooter Braun and Bang operating together. The co-writer confessed, “I had no idea the gravity of Jungkook being solo and fully English. I had no idea. I didn’t know what was brewing."

Fast-forward two years, Jon was informed about the release date of the track, “I was like sick." But the co-writer had never imagined Seven would become such a massive hit. After the release, it was nothing less than crazy for Jon to learn the Seven amassed the “biggest 100 million streams." Even though his contribution was significant to the music collaboration, the co-writer credits Jungkook and Latto for all the glory. “The artists make it their song. We provide the bare bones and we provide the skeleton, but they need to make it believable, so I think that Latto came and crushed it,” he concluded.

The music video of Seven features My Name fame Han So-Hee. Dodging through storms and dangerous floods, Jungkook and Han So-Hee fight, love and come back for more. Meanwhile, the BTS maknae recently also created a massive buzz after a rare video of his interaction with BLACKPINK’s Jennie went viral on social media.