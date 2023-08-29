SEVENTEEN To Make A Comeback With 11th Mini-Album In October

SEVENTEEN, the sensational South Korean boyband, is gearing up for an exciting comeback in late October. Brace yourselves for an electrifying return, as we have the scoop on what’s bound to be a thrilling comeback. The band’s 11th mini-album is in its final stages of preparation, and fans can look forward to its release soon, although the exact date is yet to be announced. PLEDIS Entertainment, the agency managing SEVENTEEN, has officially confirmed this highly anticipated return.

What has sent fans into a frenzy is the revelation that this will be a full-group comeback, marking their return since their last project, released about five months ago, became a blockbuster.

But that’s not all the good news! To add to their fans’ excitement, two beloved members of SEVENTEEN, S.Coups, and Seungkwan, are making their triumphant return to the stage. S. Coups, who had to put his activities on hold due to an ACL injury, has successfully undergone surgery and is now primed to rejoin the group for their comeback activities. Similarly, Seungkwan, who took a temporary hiatus from work for health reasons, is back and ready to contribute to SEVENTEEN’s upcoming adventures.

The year, 2023, has been remarkable for SEVENTEEN so far. This year, the group reportedly created history in the music industry by becoming the very first band ever to sell an astonishing 10 million physical album copies in a single calendar year. This monumental achievement was complemented by their amassing over 10 million followers on Spotify, solidifying their status as global music icons.

Their previous project as a group, their 10th mini-album, FML, played a pivotal role in this meteoric rise to stardom. Released in April 2023 itself, the album featured the hit singles Super and F**k My Life. The album’s impact was immediate and undeniable, amassing an eye-popping 4.64 million pre-orders, a testament to the immense anticipation surrounding SEVENTEEN’s releases. It proudly claimed the title of the most pre-ordered album in South Korean history till now, beating groups like BTS, Stray Kids, and TXT.

Top 20 albums with the highest pre-orders1. #SEVENTEEN FML 🆕 pic.twitter.com/2To66J2W0A — KOREAN SALES (@koreansales_twt) April 23, 2023

When sales from all versions were tallied up, FML reportedly went past 6.2 million copies sold, thereby becoming the first album by a K-pop artist to achieve this remarkable feat.

Now, as the K-pop fans eagerly await their return, expectations are soaring for what SEVENTEEN has in store for us with their upcoming comeback. With their unparalleled track record and commitment to pushing musical boundaries, it’s safe to say that SEVENTEEN is poised to deliver yet another unforgettable musical journey.