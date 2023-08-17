CHANGE LANGUAGE
Seventeen's S Coups Shares Health Update After Knee Injury: 'Will Focus On Recovery'
Seventeen's S Coups Shares Health Update After Knee Injury: 'Will Focus On Recovery'

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 16:29 IST

Seventeen's S.Coups agency PLEDIS Entertainment informed that he will be undergoing surgery and medical treatment.

In a recent announcement, PLEDIS Entertainment, the company that takes care of the popular K-pop group Seventeen, shared important news about the group’s leader, S.Coups. On August 17th, the company informed that S.Coups has suffered an injury in his left knee. This news has caused concern among fans, but PLEDIS Entertainment assured everyone that they’re taking care of him. According to the message shared, the injury happened on August 10th while S.Coups was filming something for the group. He got hurt while playing a game and landed awkwardly on his left knee.

An MRI scan showed that he had torn a part of his knee called the ACL. “During the examination, a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) was identified in the left knee. The artist is receiving necessary medical treatment prior to the surgery as recommended by the medical staff, and will undergo surgery as soon as possible. We will provide another update on the progression of treatments and his rehabilitation schedule at a later time," the statement read.

Read their official statement below:

The statement also says that the idol is highly determined to attend all of the group’s prearranged engagements. However, his participation will be adjusted depending on the circumstances, placing his recovery as the top priority as per the recommendation of the medical staff.

“We will do our best to aid in S.Coups’ treatment and recovery so that he can return in full health to his fans as quickly as possible. Thank you,“ the statement concludes.

PLEDIS Entertainment has also requested everyone’s understanding during this time. They admit that fans will miss seeing S.Coups with the rest of Seventeen, but they want to make sure he gets better before he starts performing again. The company also promised to keep everyone updated on S.Coups’ progress and let fans know when he’s ready to rejoin the group.

So, for now, Seventeen will continue their activities without their leader, S.Coups. And everyone is hoping and waiting for his speedy recovery, so he can join his friends and fans once again.

