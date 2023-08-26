Sexy! Aisha Sharma Sizzles In A Black Bralette; Sister Neha Sharma Calls Her ‘Smoking Hot’

Be it fitness or fashion, Aisha Sharma nails it all. Having said that, the actress is surely turning up the heat on Instagram with her sexy looks. Aisha, who’s currently in Chicago shared a bundle of features flaunting her curves in a black bralette and pantsuit.

Aisha looked breathtakingly gorgeous. Finding the right balance between elegance and charm, she posed at a cross road. She completed her look with chunky jewellery, while a gentle smile complemented her. The pictures went viral in no time. While fans gushed over her looks, her sister Neha Sharma took the comments section and called her ‘Smoking hot🔥🔥’

Have a look at the pictures:

Aisha Sharma is known for her dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Her fitness and skincare regimes are carefully curated, inspiring her fans to prioritize self-care and well-being. Through her social media platforms, she shares valuable insights and tips, empowering her followers to embark on their own wellness journeys.

Back in 2018, Aisha Sharma made her remarkable acting debut alongside John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in the film Satyameva Jayate. She also went on to star in several music videos, which garnered her immense popularity.

Aisha is the sister of actress Neha Sharma. Neha has appeared in several popular films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She was last seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty.