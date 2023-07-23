SEXY! Alaya F Looks Ravishing Flaunting Her Bikini Body By The Bay, See Viral Photos

Not just a stellar performer and an actress, Alaya F is also a fashion icon. Her name is synonymous with films, fitness and fashion. She recently uploaded a series of photos in which she flaunted her bikini looks. The photos will surely make your heart skip a beat. She captioned the photos and wrote, ‘Paint my mood in shades of blue 💙’ Alaya flaunted her abs while basking under the sun.

She posed with utmost perfection against the backdrop of the blue sky and water. She donned a multicoloured two-piece bikini set, while the breeze played with her hair.

Have a look at the photos:

Fans gushed over her looks. One of them took to the comments section and wrote, ‘Hot AF’. Another comment read, “Major crush, so gorgeous and beautiful’.

From her impressive debut in Jawaani Jaaneman to her captivating performance in the psychological thriller Freddy, Alaya F’s acting prowess has garnered praise from critics and even earned her the recognition of ‘next Bollywood superstar’ by global icon Priyanka Chopra.

Earlier during a candid interview with Hindustan Times, Alaya F shared her perspective on the increasing expectations surrounding her burgeoning career. Acknowledging the impact of appreciation from others, she revealed that it serves as a confidence booster while also creating a positive form of pressure. Alaya further said, “I am someone who has very high expectations from myself.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F is juggling multiple projects simultaneously. She is shooting for several films, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Sri and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani.

Alaya F was last seen in U-Turn. News18 Showsha gave the film three stars and heaped praises about the actress’ performance. “Alaya F has shown a different side of her acting, something different from her previous roles in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat and Freddy. Hence, it gives another sneak peek into the wide spectrum of roles she could essay in future projects.”