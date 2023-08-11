CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jailer Box OfficeOMG 2Jailer ReviewMade In Heaven 2Ghoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » Sexy! Alaya F Raises Temperature In A Blue Bikini; Fans Call Her ‘Hotness Overloaded’
1-MIN READ

Sexy! Alaya F Raises Temperature In A Blue Bikini; Fans Call Her ‘Hotness Overloaded’

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 18:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Alaya F flaunts her curves in a bikini.

Alaya F flaunts her curves in a bikini.

Alaya F was last seen in U-Turn. She will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.

Not just a stellar performer and an actress, Alaya F is also a fashion icon. Her name is synonymous with films, fitness and fashion. She recently uploaded a happy photo dump. The photos will surely make your heart skip a beat. She captioned the photo, H”olidays, yoga, the gym, art, friends and food💕 #dump"

In one of the pictures, she made heads turn in a blue bikini. Alaya flaunted her abs while basking under the sun. She posed with utmost perfection against the backdrop bougainvillea flowers. She donned a blue two-piece bikini set, while the breeze played with her hair.

Have a look at the photos:

Fans gushed over her looks. One of them took to the comments section and wrote, ‘Hot AF’. Another comment read, “Major crush, so gorgeous and beautiful’. ‘Hotness overloaded,’ wrote another one.

From her impressive debut in Jawaani Jaaneman to her captivating performance in the psychological thriller Freddy, Alaya F’s acting prowess has garnered praise from critics and even earned her the recognition of ‘next Bollywood superstar’ by global icon Priyanka Chopra.

Earlier during a candid interview with Hindustan Times, Alaya F shared her perspective on the increasing expectations surrounding her burgeoning career. Acknowledging the impact of appreciation from others, she revealed that it serves as a confidence booster while also creating a positive form of pressure. Alaya further said, “I am someone who has very high expectations from myself.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F is juggling multiple projects simultaneously. She is shooting for several films, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Sri and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani.

Alaya F was last seen in U-Turn. News18 Showsha gave the film three stars and heaped praises about the actress’ performance. “Alaya F has shown a different side of her acting, something different from her previous roles in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat and Freddy. Hence, it gives another sneak peek into the wide spectrum of roles she could essay in future projects.”

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Alaya F
  2. bollywood
first published:August 11, 2023, 18:44 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 18:44 IST