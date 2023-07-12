CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Sexy! Alaya F's Gorgeous Photo In a Black Cut-Out Outfit Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat
1-MIN READ

Sexy! Alaya F's Gorgeous Photo In a Black Cut-Out Outfit Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 20:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Alaya F Looks Ravishing In A Black Cut-Out Gown While Soaking In The Sun.

Alaya F was last seen in U-Turn. She made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan.

Not just a stellar performer and an actress, Alaya F is also a fashion icon.Her name is synonymous with films, fitness and fashion. She recently uploaded series of photos in which she flaunted many outfits. However that one attire, which will surely make your heart skip a beat is the one in black. Alaya looked all things breathtaking in a black cut-out gown finding the right balance between elegance and charm.

Alaya shared the photos and captioned, “The last slide is my favourite 😋.” In the first photo, the actress looked all things pretty soaking in the sun. In one of the photos, she shared a mirror selfie. In the last slide, she shared a video of herself playing with her doggo.

Have a look at the photos:

From her impressive debut in Jawaani Jaaneman to her captivating performance in the psychological thriller Freddy, Alaya F’s acting prowess has garnered praise from critics and even earned her the recognition of ‘next Bollywood superstar’ by global icon Priyanka Chopra.

Earlier during a candid interview with Hindustan Times, Alaya F shared her perspective on the increasing expectations surrounding her burgeoning career. Acknowledging the impact of appreciation from others, she revealed that it serves as a confidence booster while also creating a positive form of pressure. Alaya further said, “I am someone who has very high expectations from myself.”

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F is juggling multiple projects simultaneously. She is shooting for several films, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Sri and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani.

Alaya F was last seen in U-Turn. News18 Showsha gave the film three stars and heaped praises about the actress’ performance. “Alaya F has shown a different side of her acting, something different from her previous roles in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat and Freddy. Hence, it gives another sneak peek into the wide spectrum of roles she could essay in future projects.”

first published:July 12, 2023, 20:11 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 20:11 IST