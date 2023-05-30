Sexy! Ameesha Patel Turns Up The Heat In A Very Racy Strapless Dress, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is raising the heat on Instagram with her sexy video. The actress, who was recently in Delhi for an event, sent netizens into a frenzy with her yet another hot look in a strapless dress.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ameesha shared a sexy video of her modelling a very racy silver strapless outfit for the event. In the video, Ameesha Patel is seen flaunting her sexy curves in the sizzling dress. Ameesha Patel looked absolutely hot as she glamourised her look by sporting a fiery red lip shade.

On the work front, Ameesha Patel is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is one of the biggest releases of 2023. The film is a sequel to one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The highly-anticipated film is slated to hit the screens on August 11.

Since the film is on its last leg of production and will be released shortly this year, a recent glimpse from sets has only amped the excitement of the fans. On Monday, a paparazzo handle teases a behind the scenes clip of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel interacting with each other.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reprise their roles from the first part, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 will majorly focus on the unbreakable father-son relationship between Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, lovingly called Jeete by his parents. The role will once again be reprised by actor Utkarsh Sharma, who will portray an Indian soldier. If reports are to be believed, the story will take a 20-year leap, revolving around the India-Pakistan war in 1970. This time, Tara Singh will not cross the border for his beloved wife Sakeena but to save his son’s life.