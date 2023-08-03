Sexy! Ananya Panday Channels Her Inner Barbie In Pink Bikini; Hot Photos Leave Fans Jaw-Dropped

Ananya Panday may have returned to Mumbai, but her heart still remains at the coastline of Ibiza. Looks like, the actress is having major vacation blues, as she took to her social media handle to share a bundle of pictures from her beach day out. She flaunted her curves, channelling her inner Barbie in a pink bikini. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “took the pink theme too seriously ☀️.”

Ananya looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a pink bikini. She posed with perfection against the backdrop of the ocean. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her looks. One of them called her ‘prettiest’ in the comments section. Another comment read, ‘Nice click…. Looking gorgeous 👍👌.’ Meanwhile other fans dropped in a bundle of hearts in the comments section.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will soon be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Just day before yesterday, the makers released the trailer of the film. With Pooja’s captivating mystery and Rocky’s endearing enthusiasm, Dream Girl 2 takes us on a journey of love, laughter, and unexpected surprises. Dream Girl is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh in key roles.

This movie is the sequel to the 2019 film, Dream Girl. Ayushmann will reprise his roles as Karam and Pooja. The original film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Raj Bhansali, Vijay Raaz and Nidhi Bisht.

Ananya Panday also made headlines for her rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. Earlier this month, a romantic photo went viral from their holiday in Portugal. Several other photos of the lovebirds from their holiday surfaced on the internet. In one of the pictures, Ananya and Aditya were seen lost in each other’s eyes as they got clicked spending a quality time at a cafe in Portugal.

Before that, Ananya and Aditya attended Arctic Monkeys concert together in Madrid. Rumours of Aditya and Ananya dating began last year after Ananya appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress was talking about relationships when Karan Johar dropped a hint that she and Aditya could be together.

Apart from Dream Girl 2, Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her pipeline. Besides this, she has also been shooting for her OTT series titled Call Me Bae.