Sexy! Ananya Panday Slips Into A Green Bikini, Poses With Karisma Kapoor On Ibiza Vacation; Photos

Karisma Kapoor may have returned to Mumbai, but her heart still remains at the coastline of Ibiza. Looks like, the actress is having major vacation blues, as she took to her social media handle to share a bundle of pictures from her beach day out. She was seen posing with Ananya Panday, her mom Bhavana Panday. The photos have gone viral in no time.

In the first photo, both Ananya and Karisma sizzled in their swimsuits. While Ananya donned a sexy green bikini, Karisma draped a black overcoat with her beach wear. They even twinned with black shades and donned their brightest smiles. In the next photo, Karisma can be seen posing with Bhavana by the bay. Both candidly posed while they shared a hearty laugh. Karisma also shared a bundle of happy moments from her vacay. She captioned her post, “Ibiza - Sneak Peek 👀#familyandfriends❤️ #takemeback#tuesdaythoughts”

Have a look at the photos:

On the work front, Ananya Panday will soon be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The makers released the trailer of the film earlier last month. With Pooja’s captivating mystery and Rocky’s endearing enthusiasm, Dream Girl 2 takes us on a journey of love, laughter, and unexpected surprises. Dream Girl is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh in key roles.

This movie is the sequel to the 2019 film, Dream Girl. Ayushmann will reprise his roles as Karam and Pooja. The original film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Raj Bhansali, Vijay Raaz and Nidhi Bisht.

Apart from Dream Girl 2, Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her pipeline. Besides this, she has also been shooting for her OTT series titled Call Me Bae.

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor will soon be seen in Murder Mubarak which will be helmed by Homi Adajania. The movie also features Sara Ali Khan in a prominent role. The film is slated to release in 2024. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor has also been busy with a slew of other projects. She has Abhinay Deo’s Brown in the pipeline which will be based on Abheek Barua’s book the City of Death. It will star Soni Razdan, Helen and Surya Sharma.