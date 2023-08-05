Sexy! Avneet Kaur's Bikini Photos From Spain Leaves Fans Gasping For Breath

Avneet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses and never leaves fans with their impeccable fashion sense. Today, the actress has once again set the internet on fire with her latest photos from Spain. Avneet has been sharing a lot of updates from her vacation and leaving fans in awe of her beauty.

In the photos, Avneet is seen wearing a green colour bikini which she has paired with a white colour high-slit skirt. She is looking glamorous in this look. The actress has applied minimalistic makeup and kept her hair in a bun style. In the series of photos, we can see her enjoying vacation by a poolside. As soon as the photos went viral, fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Literally sizzling in Spain babes.” Another wrote, “Hope she doesn’t get burnt with the hotness.”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Avneet reveals that she was rather nervous and ‘star struck’ by the Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Thalaivii (2021) actor in the beginning. “When I met her and began talking to her, I was obviously star struck. I mean, who wouldn’t be? But she’s very sweet as a person. She made me feel like a part of her family on set and that also made me look at her like family. I was so nervous but she made me feel very comfortable,” she tells us.

Avneet, who has also appeared in small roles in Mardaani (2014) and Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017), further continues, “I’ve always wanted to become an actor like her. So, to receive guidance and tips from her was truly incredible. She gave me the opportunity to be a part of this film alongside Nawaz sir. I don’t think there could have been a better debut than this.”