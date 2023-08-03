Sexy Bahu! Anupama's Kinjal Aka Nidhi Shah Takes Bath In a Pool In Latest Photos From Dubai

Who does not know Nidhi Shah? She has become a household name ever since she essayed the role of Kinjal in the popular show Anupamaa. The actress is currently vacationing in Duabi. On Thursday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of drop-dead gorgeous pictures from her quality time in Dubai.

In the pictures, Nidhi was seen posing in a pool with the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa in the background. She sported a white swimsuit, tied her hair into a bun and added black goggles to her look. What further added charm to her clicks was her million-dollar smile. “Got it how I want it," Nidhi wrote in the caption with a heart emoji. Check out the pictures here:

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans rushed to the comments section to shower love on their favourite actress. “Really looking so cute nd sexy in this outfit really awesome love you my imaginary girl," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Looking damn beautiful di". Another user called her ‘gorgeous’. Several others simply dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

For the unversed, Nidhi Shah plays the role of Kinjal in Anupama. In the show, she is married to Toshu and is therefore Anupama and Vanraj’s daughter-in-law.

Recently, Nidhi Shah penned down an emotional note as she completed 3 years in Anupama. She expressed gratitude to her fans and thanked the show’s producer, Rajan Shahi, for believing in her. “So often I get asked this; ‘How similar or how different are Kinjal and Nidhi?’ and my answer is; ‘Kinjal literally feels like an extension of me.’ This character has helped me not only be a better actor, but also a better human. Thank you Rajan Shahi Sir, all my writers, co-actors for bringing Kinjal to life. Thank you to all of you who bless me outside of my character and also for giving my character immense love and always relating with her,” she had written.